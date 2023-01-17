Submit Release
NextPoint Financial Inc. Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

HURST, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. NPF NPF NACQF ("NextPoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 16, 2023. All items put forth at the meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the election of Brent Turner, William Minner, Dan Shribman, Logan Powell, Nik Ajagu, Alicia Morga, Don Turkleson and Maryann Bruce‎ as directors of the Company, all with a majority of the votes cast, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Results of the vote for the election of directors at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Brent Turner

16,553,185

99.988

2,015

0.012

William Minner

15,046,628

90.888

1,508,572

9.112

Dan Shribman

16,502,600

99.682

52,600

0.318

Logan Powell

15,087,013

91.132

1,468,187

8.868

Nik Ajagu

15,046,628

90.888

1,508,572

9.112

Alicia Morga

15,087,213

91.133

1,467,987

8.867

Don Turkleson

16,552,985

99.987

2,215

0.013

Maryann Bruce‎

16,552,985

99.987

2,215

0.013

 

A "Report of Voting Results" for the meeting will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 acquisition of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c7316.html

