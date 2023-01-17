Submit Release
GSD Capital Announces Increase Of Insurance Cover To $2Bn

UK based quantitative investment management firm GSD Capital has just announced an insurance policy increase against the loss of its client assets (USDC & USDT) secured in the Ledger Vault platform through insurance underwriter, Arch Insurance (a syndicate of Lloyd’s of London).

The policy insures GSD Capital's digital assets up to $2 billion in the event of:

- Third-party theft of the master seed and private keys following a physical breach of a hardware security module in a secure data center

- Malicious loss

- Ledger employee theft caused by collusion

Timothy Goldberg, Head of Trading & Investments at GSD Capital, said: “We consider insurance a crucial part of our comprehensive risk management structure and saw the necessity to increase our overall insurance cover to cater for our growing client base and the increased assets under management that comes with. As a relatively new class of assets, securing digital currencies has become a complex challenge for both institutions and insurers. Through our efforts with Ledger Vault and Arch to curate this comprehensive crime insurance policy, we are playing a pivotal role in the modern investment management industry.”

About GSD Capital

GSD Capital is a systematic quantitative investment management firm where traders, AI researchers and technologists collaborate to develop proprietary trading algorithms and state-of-the-art investment software. The firm is data-driven, with machine learning and artificial intelligence piloting its trading strategies. Having launched in 2019 as a trading collective offering investment management services to private institutional clients, GSD Capital has morphed into a full fledged investment management firm offering its services to individual investors through an innovative web platform.

For more information about GSD Capital, please visit https://gsd.capital/.

GSD Capital Announces Increase Of Insurance Cover To $2Bn

