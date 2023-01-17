Puppyland Ready for New Pierce County Ordinance

New regulations that forbid pet shops in unincorporated Pierce County from selling dogs younger than eight weeks old went into effect on Jan. 1. These regulations (Pierce County Ordinance No. 2022-10s) also include a requirement that pets stores acquire their dogs from a USDA-licensed broker or breeder.

Many of the Pierce County requirements are already specified by the USDA and Washington State, like the stipulation that no breeder may have more than 50 dogs and breeding ages must be limited to 1 and 8, not to mention providing a minimum of an hour of exercise per day.

As the only pet store in Pierce County with puppies, Puppyland embraces and welcomes these regulations.

“Aside from a few formal paperwork changes and the size of the kennel, many of our breeders fall within these requirements,” Puppyland owner Kayla Kerr said. “We are excited that Pierce County has chosen to reasonably regulate the pet industry rather than create an ordinance that pet stores can only sell rescue animals.”

Puppyland very much wants to show people that its breeders are reputable and produce healthy, well-bred, happy puppies. It’s impossible to meet those standards unless everyone puts the puppies first. The company has conducted numerous breeder tours in anticipation of the new ordinance and looks forward to working with the Council and the community as these new changes are implemented.

Puppyland loves being a part of the Pierce County community and looks forward to providing a safe space for people to purchase puppies instead of resorting to online scams, Craigslist, or substandard backyard breeders.

