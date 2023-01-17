Submit Release
Gov. issues statement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“On this day we come together to honor the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Let us all remain committed to protecting the rights of all our people, honoring our diversity and continuing to work to preserve our democracy.

“Today we remember that it is incumbent upon every generation to stand up against injustice and prejudice. As Dr. King said, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice’ – and our journey toward justice continues. Today, let us unite in our shared goals of alleviating poverty, strengthening our educational system and keeping the doors of opportunity open for all New Mexicans.”

