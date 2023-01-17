LuvSeats CEO establishes The LuvSeats Foundation non-profit to help less fortunate people attend live events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: LuvSeats CEO establishes The LuvSeats Foundation non-profit to help less fortunate people attend live events
LuvSeats®, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms across the country, today announced the establishment of The LuvSeats Foundation, a public 501c3 non-profit organization who mission is to help less fortunate people attend live events.
The charity has partnered with local and national non-profits organizations to distribute tickets to applicable or nominated individuals who qualify and would benefit from the unique gift of live entertainment.
"Many people can’t afford to attend live events generally, but on top of that there are those specifically going through difficult times beyond their control, like loss of life or abandonment or suffered a trauma they can’t shake away. We want to help our community bring the gift of live entertainment to warm hearts and elevate souls” said Darcy Silver, CEO of LuvSeats. “We would like everyone’s involvement and assistance; whether is donating money or tickets; nominating someone in the community and sharing their story; or volunteering and partnering to make these magical memories come alive. Go to LuvSeatsFoudantion.com and get involved today, and help us build a brighter future!”
“ One of the best aspects of live entertainment is seeing the pure joy on the faces of fans.” said All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Ring Announcer Justin Roberts who joins The LuvSeats Foundation board, "I am thrilled to combine my passion for live events along with introducing this world to those who have not been able to experience seeing their favorite athletes or artists in person. All it takes is one amazing live event experience to make a life changing moment.
About The LuvSeats Foundation
The LuvSeats Foundation was founded in 2022 by Darcy Silver in Las Vegas NV, USA. Darcy’s passion for live entertainment and desire to help less fortunate people are a perfect combination to serve as a leader for The LuvSeats Foundation. Darcy is joined by Justin Roberts, and Sheldon Mindell, who work together with wonderful individuals and organizations to help underprivileged people attend live events, so that everyone can have the best time ever!
For more information about The LuvSeats Foundation or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeatsfoundation.org, call 833.LUV.SEAT or email Doners@LuvSeatsFoundation.org
About LuvSeats
Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver, and joined by actor Patrick Warburton in 2022 who has become a partner and spokesperson, LuvSeats is the first combined live event ticket & discount hotel marketplace available across the United States. Darcy’s personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands – nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations. Recently LuvSeats announced a partnership donating $1 from every ticket sold to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ®
For more information about LuvSeats or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com. Investor & Media Contact, Darcy Silver, Darcy.Silver@LuvSeats.com
Leslie LaGuardia
LuvSeats®, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms across the country, today announced the establishment of The LuvSeats Foundation, a public 501c3 non-profit organization who mission is to help less fortunate people attend live events.
The charity has partnered with local and national non-profits organizations to distribute tickets to applicable or nominated individuals who qualify and would benefit from the unique gift of live entertainment.
"Many people can’t afford to attend live events generally, but on top of that there are those specifically going through difficult times beyond their control, like loss of life or abandonment or suffered a trauma they can’t shake away. We want to help our community bring the gift of live entertainment to warm hearts and elevate souls” said Darcy Silver, CEO of LuvSeats. “We would like everyone’s involvement and assistance; whether is donating money or tickets; nominating someone in the community and sharing their story; or volunteering and partnering to make these magical memories come alive. Go to LuvSeatsFoudantion.com and get involved today, and help us build a brighter future!”
“ One of the best aspects of live entertainment is seeing the pure joy on the faces of fans.” said All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Ring Announcer Justin Roberts who joins The LuvSeats Foundation board, "I am thrilled to combine my passion for live events along with introducing this world to those who have not been able to experience seeing their favorite athletes or artists in person. All it takes is one amazing live event experience to make a life changing moment.
About The LuvSeats Foundation
The LuvSeats Foundation was founded in 2022 by Darcy Silver in Las Vegas NV, USA. Darcy’s passion for live entertainment and desire to help less fortunate people are a perfect combination to serve as a leader for The LuvSeats Foundation. Darcy is joined by Justin Roberts, and Sheldon Mindell, who work together with wonderful individuals and organizations to help underprivileged people attend live events, so that everyone can have the best time ever!
For more information about The LuvSeats Foundation or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeatsfoundation.org, call 833.LUV.SEAT or email Doners@LuvSeatsFoundation.org
About LuvSeats
Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver, and joined by actor Patrick Warburton in 2022 who has become a partner and spokesperson, LuvSeats is the first combined live event ticket & discount hotel marketplace available across the United States. Darcy’s personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands – nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations. Recently LuvSeats announced a partnership donating $1 from every ticket sold to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ®
For more information about LuvSeats or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com. Investor & Media Contact, Darcy Silver, Darcy.Silver@LuvSeats.com
Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518-533-8360
email us here