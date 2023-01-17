Eastbound US 60 restricted Monday night near Alma School Road

PHOENIX – A section of eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane tonight (Jan. 16) in the Mesa area for lane striping work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound US 60 carpool lane will remain open to traffic between Alma School Road and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

The eastbound US off- and on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive and the off-ramp at Mesa Drive also are scheduled to be closed overnight.

The work is part of a new pavement improvement project that started earlier this month. Over the next several months, crews will be working to improve the driving surface along both directions of US 60 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.