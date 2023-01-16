Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,980 in the last 365 days.

Health Employers Association of BC reaches tentative agreement with Community Health Bargaining Association

CANADA, January 16 - The Health Employers Association of BC has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Community Health Bargaining Association (CBA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 21,700 health-care support workers employed in a variety of community settings, such as private homes, group homes, residential community living homes, supported employment programs, child development centres, adult day programs, mental-health centres, community service agencies and health authorities throughout B.C. 

Community health workers make up the largest classification group in this subsector. Community health workers are employed to provide home-support services through contracted agencies and directly for the Province’s health authorities.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process for the union members and the health employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit: 
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining

You just read:

Health Employers Association of BC reaches tentative agreement with Community Health Bargaining Association

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.