Health Employers Association of BC reaches tentative agreement with Community Health Bargaining Association

CANADA, January 16 - The Health Employers Association of BC has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Community Health Bargaining Association (CBA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 21,700 health-care support workers employed in a variety of community settings, such as private homes, group homes, residential community living homes, supported employment programs, child development centres, adult day programs, mental-health centres, community service agencies and health authorities throughout B.C.

Community health workers make up the largest classification group in this subsector. Community health workers are employed to provide home-support services through contracted agencies and directly for the Province’s health authorities.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process for the union members and the health employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining