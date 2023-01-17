How Harrington Group's Classified Document Management Software addresses the unique needs of government agencies
All government agencies that do not have a robust document control system need one today.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) has an immediate solution to control classified material and knows how to avoid the loss and accountability for classified material. HGI’s experience proves that If individuals signed for a document and are held responsible for it, they will pay more attention to its handling and return.
Your governmental organization needs to be transparent, but transparency is difficult to achieve with paper-based and manual routing processes. Routing paper documents compromises visibility. A document could be misplaced, lost, or stolen, or just not return as required.
The Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 5, Chapter III, Subchapter B, Part 1312, Subpart B entitled “Control and Accountability of Classified Information” states each employee has a responsibility to protect and account for all classified information that he/she knows of within his/her area of responsibility.
- Section 503 describes the three categories and three levels of classified information in use throughout the U.S. government, special designators unique to DOE, and other special handling controls.
- Section 504 describes the specialized topic of identifying and handling classified, or sensitive information generated by foreign governments.
Every site needs to be able to answer typical questions, including:
- Who signed for the classified material?
- Is there an annual audit and accountability for classified material?
- Is anyone being held accountable?
Join HGI on Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 2:00PM EST to learn more about this simple, inexpensive, yet very powerful document management tool.
Register today - https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6273479524978207069
Can’t Attend? All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording.
HGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.
Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today.
Other