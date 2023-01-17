Psychologist & Bestselling Author Dr. Jody Carrington Releases New Book
‘Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World'NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned psychologist, human connection expert, and bestselling author, Dr. Jody Carrington releases her third book ‘Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World’ to a captivated audience in the U.S. and Canada.
Dr. Carrington, an accomplished and sought-after licensed psychologist, is all about cutting through the noise, ditching the BS, and getting to the heart of what really matters: reconnection. Through her work in her own practice, The Carrington Practice, and her many years of speaking to audiences across North America, she has found that a common theme among individuals is the lack of connection in our world and our relationships, and the desperate need to get back there. But the truth is, most of us have no idea how to do just that.
“We look all the time, but we don’t see. We listen, but we don’t hear. In this world where there is so much noise, we’ve been missing, more and more these days, the thing that matters most: we were never meant to do any of this alone,” says Carrington.
‘Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World’, published by HarperCollins Canada, dives deeper into how and why we have become so disconnected. In a world reeling from the pandemic, a growing mental health crisis, and emotional barriers, Carrington doesn’t hold back to expose the nitty-gritty of our missteps as a society, share authentic, attainable next steps, and be our person to walk us home. This emotionally charged and introspective chart-topping new book examines how we got so lost and the many factors that have contributed to our current disconnected world, the road map back home, how the simple act of acknowledgement can change our world, and possibly the most important lesson of all—what happens when (not if) we get lost again.
“This book was written for you and me - for those of us who want to form deeper relationships, for those of us working on becoming a more effective leader, and mostly, for those of us who want to learn how to (finally) step into who they have always wanted to be. Allowing yourself to see and be seen is the single best action you can take to build (and rebuild) true connections and make things better in this beautiful mess of a journey we are all just trying to figure out. One thing I know to be true is that when we are acknowledged, we can love and lead more authentically, enhance our mental and physical health, and develop resilience to ride out any bumps along the way."
‘Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World’ can be purchased at https://www.drjodycarrington.com/feeling-seen/. For more information about Dr. Carrington, visit https://www.drjodycarrington.com/.
Dr. Jody Carrington is a powerhouse speaker and fearless champion for authentic human connection. She is highly sought after for her expertise, energy, and genuine approach to helping people solve the most complex human-centered problems. Jody’s work focuses on the value of reconnection—the key to healthy relationships and productive teams. Her authentic, honest (and often hilarious) approach never fails to inspire and motivate audiences.
Dr. Carrington is the founder and principal psychologist at The Carrington Practice, where she uses her twenty-plus years of experience to empower the clients she connects with. Jody’s unique resume of clients—from kids to major institutions—provides her with insights and depth of experience to present unmatched value to her audiences. Her core message resonates with everyone from the practice to the world stage: our power lies in our ability to acknowledge each other first.
She is the bestselling author of Kids These Days (2019) and Teachers These Days (2021). Jody lives in small-town Olds, Alberta, with her husband and three children (she had three kids in 2 years to test her own resilience) and leads the amazing team at Carrington & Company.
