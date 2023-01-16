Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,965 in the last 365 days.

State Board Hears from Healthy School Facilities Panel  

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board will begin its January public meeting with the election of new officers. In accordance with D.C. Official Code and the State Board’s bylaws, the State Board elects a President and Vice President at its first public meeting each calendar year.

The State Board will host an expert panel on healthy school facilities with a discussion centered on student and community voice. Panelists have been invited to share thoughts on the current state of school facilities and their impressions on how and what students would need to have a school facility that is safe, healthy, and educationally appropriate.

The State Board will recognize the service of the late Former Ward 7 Representative, Karen Williams, with a ceremonial resolution. During her tenure on the State Board, Williams collaborated on initiatives like “No Child Left Behind”, the development of the Student Advisory Committee, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the Student Advocate.

 

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Election

IV. Approval of the Agenda and Minutes

V. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

VI. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VII. Healthy School Facilities Panel

       i. Jennifer Comey, Director of Planning and Analysis, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME)

       ii. Roxana Amaya-Fuentes, Program Associate at Children’s Environmental Health Network (EHN)

       iii. Sophia Ibrahim, Student at Jackson-Reed High School     

VIII. Public Comment

        i. Joseph Peltack

        ii. Laura Fuchs

        iii. Amber Eby

        iv. Natasha Janifer

        v. Armand Cuevas

        vi. Doug Phipps

        vii. Patricia Stamper

        viii. Written Testimony  

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

         i. CR23-1, Honoring Late Former Ward 7 Representative, Karen Williams

         ii. 2023 SBOE Meeting Calendar          

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

 

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing the District at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

 

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]

You just read:

State Board Hears from Healthy School Facilities Panel  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.