Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 1,510.51 Million by 2030, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,510.51 million by 2030.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness. Epileptic seizures can vary from brief and nearly undetectable periods to long periods of vigorous shaking due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The most common type of seizure is convulsive, which involves involuntary muscle contractions.

Tonic-clonic seizures occur with a contraction of the limbs followed by their extension and arching of the back, which lasts 10–30 seconds. Myoclonic seizures involve very brief spasms of muscles in either a few areas or all over.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.,

Natus Medical Incorporated.,

Recent Developments

In December 2022, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION announced that it would open a new sale branch of Nihon Kohden Singapore (NKS), one of its sales subsidiaries, aiming to apply for registration of medical devices smoothly and expand its sales in the Philippines

In February 2022, Masimo announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Viper Holdings Corporation, which owns Sound United ("Sound United"). This consumer technology company owns a portfolio of premium brands, including Bowers& Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz. Pursuant to the merger agreement, they had to pay approximately USD 1.025 billion, subject to adjustments, for the acquisition. This helps the organization generate more revenue

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rise in technological advancement in the disease monitoring device

With the advent of time, medical devices have undergone various technological changes. The advancement in disease-monitoring medical devices includes using flexible electronics such as thin flaps or skin patches for the accurate and real-time monitoring of vital signs. The validation and accuracy of the recorded data by such devices are also enhanced by the upgradation of new operating software and hardware used in those devices. The advanced flaps-like monitoring system is manufactured by various key market leaders like Neurava, Neuronostics, Epilepsy Alarms and others. Instant and precise assessment of results coupled with the noteworthy existence of these devices due to advancements; escalate the customer preference and adoption rate of such devices. Thus, innovations leading to superior product characteristics and cost-effectivity will spur global market expansion of epilepsy monitoring devices.

The innovation and advancement in technology have upgraded medical devices in all prospects, including battery life, light weightiness, advanced features like AI assistance, upgraded software, and wireless connectivity, among more. Technological advancement brings many advantages to the patient's diagnosis and therapeutic uses with improvements in remote monitoring systems. Thus, the increased technological advancement boosts the growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.

Increased demand for the non-invasive and minimally invasive device

An invasive device is a complicated, painful, and risky procedure, as it involves direct intervention with the brain tissue. Therefore, healthcare professionals and patients show a high inclination towards the use of non-invasive and minimally invasive devices. With rising awareness, more patients are opting for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures. Epilepsy monitoring devices overcome the risks and pain associated with invasive brain monitoring. Many government initiatives also focus on reducing the risks related to treatment options for brain disorders.

Key Market Segments Covered in Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Industry Research

By Product Type

By Type

By Patient Type

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centres & Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Key Industry Drivers:

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Countries covered in epilepsy monitoring devices market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Finland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, U.A.E., Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America epilepsy monitoring devices market is growing in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of various advanced epilepsy monitoring devices in the market. Along with this, the number of government and private collaborations has increased in the market, which is further boosting market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Type Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Patient Type Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By End User Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Distribution Channel Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Region Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

