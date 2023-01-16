Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,027 in the last 365 days.

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") AX announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of January, 2023. The cash distributions will be made on February 15, 2023 to Unitholders on record as of January 31, 2023.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 115,433,126 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

For further information please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President – Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250. 

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c9909.html

You just read:

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.