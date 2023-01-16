Trullion Launches AI-Enabled Revenue Recognition and Audit Modules to Power New Levels of Accounting Transparency

Accounting and Finance Professionals Benefit From Modernized, Digital Approach to Revenue Recognition and Audit Firms Can Now Accelerate Test of Details Process

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trullion, the leading accounting automation platform, today announced the availability of two new modules, Revenue by Trullion and Audit by Trullion, for early adopter companies and firms. The launch comes atop the rapid adoption of Trullion's lease accounting module, the only AI-powered tool for ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance.

Revenue by Trullion provides a new way to accelerate the ASC 606 and IFRS 15 adoption process by synchronizing CRM, billing, and contract data into a single platform for internal and external stakeholders. Powered by AI, the workflow generates ERP entries, Disclosure Reports, and advanced reporting. The module is currently accessible for companies leveraging Salesforce CRM and Netsuite ERP and available in selected verticals, such as software.

Audit by Trullion - now introduces a new workflow to accelerate the test of details, within its broader suite of audit automation solutions currently on the market. Trullion's Test of Details functionality leverages AI, allowing auditors to extract ERP/General Ledger (GL) files and instantly validate against their source data, such as invoices, PDFs, and other client sources.

"The accounting world has incredible opportunities for innovation, and the current trends in AI and automation are making it increasingly accessible in 2023. The 300+ companies and firms who adopted Trullion last year were not just looking for lease accounting - they were looking for an accounting technology partner," said Isaac Heller, CEO of Trullion. "We're excited to get Revenue by Trullion in the hands of our early CFO and controller adopters, and at the same time provide a valuable new test of details workflow for our audit clients."

Revenue by Trullion is available to existing customers and to other companies via Trullion's partner network of over 100 audit & advisory firms. The Audit Test of Details workflow is now available to firms currently leveraging Audit by Trullion.

Trullion, which has a presence in New York and Tel Aviv, is coming off the heels of a big 2022, with rapid customer adoption, a financing round led by Aleph & Third Point, and the expansion of the New York offices. The company currently works with major Big Four and regional accounting firms, and organizations from pre-IPO tech companies to multinational Fortune 500s. Trullion supports U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), with customers across five continents.

