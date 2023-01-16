Arista Networks to Announce Q4 2022 Financial Results on Monday, February 13th 2023

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista's executive management team will host a conference call on February 13th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista's Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

2023 JMP 2023 Securities Technology Conference

Martin Hull, Vice President, Cloud, Platform Product Management and System Engineering

Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

