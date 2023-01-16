TAJIKISTAN, January 16 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the great loss of lives as a result of the crash of a passenger plane of a Nepalese airline.

In connection with the grave aftermath of this tragic catastrophe, I express to you, to all the families and friends of the victims, our sincere condolences and words of sympathy.”