Bryan Winstanley Announces a New Review Management Service for New Clients Across Canada
advertising and marketing, ad agency, internet marketing service.”HAIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Winstanley announces a new service for new clients across Canada, winstanley marketing now offers a review management service for social media. This is a new service offered by his staff to help our new and current clients deal with and manage online reviews on and off social media. Bryan says: It's more important now than ever before to manage a business's reputation online but this takes time and can be all too consuming for the average store or business owner. We have decided to add to our ongoing service and support of our local Nova Scotia Canada clients this service in 2023.
— bryan winstanley
Bryan winstanley invites all current and new clients to have their business reviewed by our staff and see how we can work together for a more prosperous future. This will include monitoring the current store's new reviews and post on social media and coming up with a reputation management plan for small businesses that are struggling with negative reviews or no reviews at all. "The staff are welcoming a long-term commitment to help our customers in nova scotia expand and prosper.
We have found it more important than ever to look into, not just the growth of technology but the need for better customer interactions, one challenge has always been for the retail store to keep up with the ever-changing market demand and environment, we hope to help bridge that gap and provide a needed solution.
It is fun to branch out into new areas of business and to bridge the gap between small business retail and online reputations as this is becoming more and more important to potential customers.
Service will begin in early Feb 2023 and the team looks to test the market with 10 new and 10 existing clients this year to better mold the model for the coming years, Bryan Winstanley said.
bryan winstanley
winstanley marketing
+1 902-510-0776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram