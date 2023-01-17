“That Week with The Bachs” – a new musical by author/playwright William Kinsolving comes to San Francisco
Featuring Bach’s Cantata 140 and a Stunning Cast of Internationally Known Opera Stars, the Musical Opens a Three-Day Run at Grace Cathedral February 16-18
The playwright has assembled an extraordinary cast, including nationally and internationally known opera stars Frederica von Stade, Philip Skinner and Marnie Breckenridge.
The musical is being presented by the Ghiberti Center at the Cathedral in collaboration with the Merola Opera Program. Rather than being a full production, Kinsolving describes it as a concert version of the musical, "an iPad-in-hand staged presentation.” More information and how to buy tickets can be found on the production’s website HERE.
The story takes place over seven days in seven scenes during which seven members of the Bach family collaborate to create the seven movements of the great Cantata 140.
“The musical portrays a pivotal moment in the lives of the star-crossed Bach family,” explains Kinsolving. “Bach had composed hundreds of cantatas in the 1720s -- cycles of them -- then went on to create other glorious things. Abruptly, in November 1731, he urgently stopped everything and rushed to compose a new cantata. Why? Solving that simple mystery lead me to worlds of revelations about the family. I quickly realized that the only way to tell the story of that amazing week was with a musical.”
He goes on to say: “History has made a god of Bach with all the resulting remoteness of worship, burdening even his talented kids -- those who gained any degree of fame – with some of this awed glory. My intent in the musical is to bring to light Bach's humanity, his convoluted family, and his profound and invaluable second marriage. It’s a complex story – sad, joyous, and thrilling -- but made unique in the context of genius.”
All music is by Johann Sebastian Bach. Book and lyrics by Kinsolving. Musical director is Daniel Lockert. Vocal arrangements by Bradley Greenwald.
Standouts among the noteworthy cast are:
Frederica von Stade (The Narrator) - von Stade is one of the greatest American opera singers of her generation. Since her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1970, she has performed in operas, musicals, concerts and recitals in venues throughout the world, including La Scala, the Paris Opera, the Vienna State Opera, the Salzburger Festspielhaus, Covent Garden, Glyndebourne and Carnegie Hall. She has also been a prolific and eclectic recording artist, earning nine Grammy nominations for best classical vocalist, and she has made many appearances on television.
Philip Skinner (Johann Sebastian Bach) - Skinner has a long association with San Francisco Opera, with more than 380 performances in 55 productions. He's sung Verdi at Carnegie Hall and Beethoven at the Hollywood Bowl, as well as performing major roles all over Europe.
Marnie Breckenridge (Anna Magdalena Bach) - Breckenridge has won acclaim internationally for a repertoire running from the Baroque to the Modern. From Jake Heggie’s "To Hell and Back co-staring with Patti LuPone, to being chosen by Loren Maazel for his many performances of "The Rape of Lucrecia," she has appeared in major roles at most great opera houses south of the Arctic Circle.
Kinsolving? “Well, I’m the word guy. I sang Bach from the time I was six in too many choirs. When I was in drama school in London, I wangled my way into a performance of St. Matthew Passion at the Royal Festival Hall." He subsequently performed in many musicals and many nightclubs (as a “saloon singer”). As a writer, he's published five novels (one a New York Times bestseller), and wrote, adapted, and/or doctored 54 screenplays for every major studio in Hollywood. He also has written plays, one that won a Ford Foundation Playwriting Grant and was produced by the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada.
