“That Week with The Bachs” – a new musical by author/playwright William Kinsolving comes to San Francisco

Frederica von Stade (The Narrator) is one of the greatest American opera singers of her generation. Since her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1970, she has performed in operas, musicals and concerts in venues throughout the world. She has won nine Grammy nominations.

Philip Skinner (Johann Sebastian Bach) has a long association with San Francisco Opera, with more than 380 performances in 55 productions. He's sung Verdi at Carnegie Hall and Beethoven at the Hollywood Bowl as well as performing major roles all over Europe.