The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to travel Strasbourg

SWEDEN, January 16 - Tomorrow, Tuesday 17 January, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Strasbourg to present the programme of the Swedish Presidency of the Council to the European Parliament. At the plenary session, Mr Kristersson will speak about the Swedish Presidency’s priorities.
