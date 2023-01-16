The Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall to travel to Strasbourg

SWEDEN, January 16 - Today, Monday 16 January, Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall will travel to Strasbourg to represent the Swedish Presidency of the Council at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Ms Roswall will speak during the European Parliament’s Ceremony on the 30th Anniversary of the Single Market, taking place at 17.00 on Monday, 16 January.

During the session, Ms Roswall will speak about EU competitiveness, which is one of the Government’s priorities during its Presidency.