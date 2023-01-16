Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,991 in the last 365 days.

The Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall to travel to Strasbourg

SWEDEN, January 16 - Today, Monday 16 January, Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall will travel to Strasbourg to represent the Swedish Presidency of the Council at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Ms Roswall will speak during the European Parliament’s Ceremony on the 30th Anniversary of the Single Market, taking place at 17.00 on Monday, 16 January.

During the session, Ms Roswall will speak about EU competitiveness, which is one of the Government’s priorities during its Presidency.

You just read:

The Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall to travel to Strasbourg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.