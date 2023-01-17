Angie Waller Joins NHE as new Director of Affordable Property Management
Noted property management organization gears up for continued growth in affordable housing across Southeastern United States
We have known of and admired Angie’s talents and work ethic for a number of years, and are delighted to bring her into the NHE family.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property management leader NHE, a staple for several years on Best Places to Work and Top Workplaces in South Carolina lists, has added talent to its leadership team with the addition of Angie Waller as its new Director of Affordable Property Management.
— Patty Sherman, NHE Vice President
NHE provides professional association management, affordable and conventional apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast. The organization has grown steadily to now manage more than 85 quality, low-income and affordable housing communities representing over 3,700 units in the Southeast, providing quality housing to residents in need of affordable living options.
Ms. Waller joins NHE with more than 35 years of housing experience, having worked with top property management firms across numerous states in her career. A native of Boswell, Pennsylvania, she joins the NHE team from Cambridge Management where she oversaw a portfolio of 42 properties representing more than 4,500 units in five states.
During her career Ms. Waller has held positions of progressive responsibility including Regional Vice President, VP of Affordable Housing, VP of HUD Compliance, and Director of Maintenance Operations with various Southeastern property management organizations.
She holds experience with market rate, HUD, LIHTC, Bond and Tax Credit properties across numerous states, and has overseen lease-up of new properties, along with conversion and renovation of tax credit properties to market-rate assets. She describes her work style as one of "teamwork, communication and leadership development," working closely with management and ownership to ensure properties meet financial goals, maintain, and improve physical assets, and comply with regulatory requirements.
“It is always a pleasure to add an experienced and talented professional in our space like Angie Waller,” said NHE Vice President, Affordable Division Patty Sherman. “We have known of and admired Angie’s talents and work ethic for a number of years, and are delighted to bring her into the NHE family as we continue to grow and advance our affordable housing initiatives.”
Ms. Waller is a long-standing member and leader in both the National and Southeastern Affordable Housing Management Associations (SAHMA and NAHMA) and holds numerous designations including Certified Professional of Occupancy (CPO), Fair Housing Compliance (FHC), Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM), Blended Compliance Designation (BCD), and National Affordable Housing Professional, Executive Level (NAHP-E). She resides in Mocks Corner, SC with her husband Bob.
In NHE's more than 50-year history it has established deep roots across the Southeast and the company's continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. NHE represents residents in more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums across 15 states, many in its home state of South Carolina.
NHE’s clients benefit from the expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. NHE has implemented numerous initiatives to build a distinctive and strong culture focused on improving homes and lives every day for residents and employees. Across all NHE locations, the company employs more than 300 associates.
NHE is actively engaged in leadership roles with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.
For information, contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit http://www.NHE-Inc.com.
