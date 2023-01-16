International Business Machines: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 14, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBM) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities IBM, Inc (NYSE: IBM) between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market by artificially inflating its revenue and growth in Strategic Imperatives, CAMSS, and other related business metrics through a scheme of wrongfully reclassifying revenues. As a result, the Company's growth prospects were not based on organic growth, but rather on this scheme, making their public statements false and materially misleading throughout the class period. As a result, investors suffered damages when the truth was revealed.

