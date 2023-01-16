Japanese group starts work on $1.8 million overpass in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, January 16 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Mikazuki Hotel Group of Japan held a groundbreaking ceremony late last week for an overpass connecting the Đà Nẵng Mikazuki entertainment complex and the beach across Nguyễn Tất Thành Street in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

With a total investment of VNĐ42 billion (nearly US$1.8 million), the bridge measures more than 140 metres in length and stands 11 metres high, and is designed in the modern Japanese architectural style.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Hotel Mikazuki Group Odaka Yoshimune said the pedestrian bridge will allow locals to safely reach beach and enjoy the beautiful landscape of the locality.

Deputy Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Lê Quang Nam said 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties, and the work will be a great testament to the friendly diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The construction of the bridge is expected to be completed on May 30, 2023.

Currently, Japan is the leading foreign investor in the number of FDI projects in Đà Nẵng with 222 projects and total investment capital of more than $1 billion. — VNS