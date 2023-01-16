Nghi Sơn Oil Refinery commits to provide enough gasoline for Lunar New Year

VIETNAM, January 16 - HÀ NỘI — Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) is committed to ensuring sufficient supply of petroleum to meet market demand before, during and after the Lunar New Year.

Accordingly, NSRP will actively maintain the highest capacity before the maintenance period of the year to compensate for the output lost during the period, contributing to ensuring the adequate and timely supply and national energy security.

In addition, Nghi Sơn refinery plant will mobilise commercial reserves (finished petroleum products and semi-finished products), link with Bình Sơn refinery plant to ensure contract output for focal businesses.

NSRP said that it would do the first general maintenance for the entire factory this year, with a total time of 55 days as planned, starting from August 25.

This year’s capacity plan is set at 79.6 per cent due to nearly two months of overall maintenance, corresponding to about 7.96 million tonnes of crude oil to be processed.

According to information from NSRP, the plant has overcome technical problems to return to 100 per cent capacity and may increase capacity in the near future.

The factory has mobilised necessary human resources, materials and tools to fix the problems. NSRP's on-site repair and workshop-fabrication activities were speeded up.

NSRP had finished fixing the problem by the afternoon of January 13 and the factory was operating at 100 per cent capacity again in the afternoon of January 15.

By providing about 40 per cent of the market's demand for petroleum fuel, NSRP makes an important contribution to ensure national energy security.

NSRP is a joint venture company established in April 2008, invested by four companies: Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V. (KPE), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) and Mitsui Chemicals Inc (MCI).

With a total investment of more than US$9 billion and processing capacity of 200,000 barrels of Kuwaiti crude oil per day, equivalent to 10 million tonnes per year, Nghi Sơn refinery plant is one of the national key projects of Việt Nam and is one of the most advanced and modern designed refineries operating in Asia. — VNS