Visit of Senator James Paterson, Shadow Minister for Cyber Security and Countering Foreign Interference of Australia Under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 17 to 20 January 2023

Senator James Paterson, Shadow Minister for Cyber Security and Countering Foreign Interference of Australia, will visit Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 17 to 20 January 2023, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

 

During his visit, Mr Paterson will meet Minister Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary. Mr Paterson will also meet senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Cyber Security Agency.

 

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JANUARY 2023

