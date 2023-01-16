Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,995 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. EDR ("Endeavor" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Endeavor issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts to investors, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company's shareholders.

Endeavor shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/endeavor-group-holdings-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.