Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to announce federal support to advance Alberta's hydrogen economy

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will outline federal support to help Alberta capitalize on economic and environmental opportunities in the rapidly growing hydrogen industry.

Joining Minister Vandal will be the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; Enzo Barichello, Board Chair, Edmonton Global; Brian Wagg, Director, Corporate Services, C-FER Technologies; and representatives from the Alberta Motor Transport Association.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. MT

Location:

Alberta Motor Transport Association – Training Facility

3599 56 Ave. East

Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton, Alberta

Link to map

