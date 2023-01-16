Food Safety Testing Market will worth USD 37.01 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the food safety testing market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the food safety testing market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the test, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global food safety testing market are Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Silliker, Inc., Covance Inc., Intertek Group Plc., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, The SOCOTEC Group, International Laboratory Services, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, DTS Food Laboratories, Aspirata, Symbio among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide food safety testing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Food safety and quality are major problems for the food manufacturing, retail, and hospitality businesses. Food quality and hygiene have an impact on productivity. In recent years, both planned and unintentional adulteration have advanced, and testing laboratories can help in finding these adulterants. The most important role of food safety testing laboratories is testing for adulterants, pathogens, pesticide residues, microbiological pollutants, non-permitted additives, colours, among other things, and antibiotics in food. Without doing food testing, food producers and manufacturers cannot ensure the absence of, among other things, pesticides, antibiotics, heavy metals, and naturally occurring toxins. Therefore, it is essential to ensure food safety. The food and beverage industry has seen tremendous change over the past few decades as a result of two major influences, namely shifting consumer preferences and advancements in technology. Food safety, cleanliness, and other aspects of food quality are currently gaining a lot of attention as a result of rising consumer awareness of food safety, quality, and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic. Over the upcoming years, it is projected that this trend will continue. Additionally, it is projected that in the upcoming years, new food safety concepts, technology, and regulations will play a significant role in revolutionising the field.

Scope of food safety testing market Report

Segmentation Analysis

The Microbiological Testing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The test segment is Chemical & Nutritional testing, Microbiological Testing, Allergen Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Genetically modified Organism Testing and Other. The Microbiological Testing segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As it assists in the identification of microorganisms in food items employing chemical, biological, molecular, and biochemical procedures, offering remarkably accurate results regarding their composition, the market is predicted to expand. Microbiological testing on edible products can identify indicator microorganisms such faecal contamination, heat-resistant bacteria, and acid-resistant microorganisms. These tests can also identify industrial microbes such Bifidobacteria, Lactobacillus casei, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

The Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application egment is Cereals & Grains, Processed Food, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Beverages and Dairy & Dairy Products. The Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to increased global consumption of meat and meat products as well as the significant illness risk associated with red meat, the category is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the food safety testing include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. The food and beverage industry contributes significantly to Europe's economy. The industry is still showing signs of being robust, adaptable, and stable. Market growth is predicted to be fueled by product manufacturers' increased focus on maintaining the safety of food products over the course of the forecast period. The largest market share in Europe for food safety testing systems in 2018 was held by Germany, and it is projected that this trend will continue over the forecast period. The market is predicted to see a growth in demand for microbiological testing, followed by chemical & residues contamination testing, in order to prevent foodborne illness outbreaks and avoid consuming drug residues and heavy metals that are harmful for human consumption.

Country Analysis

Germany's Food Safety Testing market size was valued at USD 4.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. The market is predicted to see a growth in demand for microbiological testing, followed by chemical & residues contamination testing, in order to prevent foodborne illness outbreaks and avoid consuming drug residues and heavy metals that are harmful for human consumption.

China's Food Safety Testing market size was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. Resulting from the massive growth of the food business in emerging countries and the rising demand for stronger food safety regulations to address a number of food scandals and contamination issues.

India's Food Safety Testing market size was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030 Unknown pathogen activity is a serious issue in India that causes food contamination. Children are now more frequently affected by foodborne illness outbreaks around the country. Farmers in India utilise a range of pesticides and fertilisers, the use of which is badly regulated, to meet the expanding demand. As a result, the final product frequently include traces of both the veterinary drugs or antibiotics used in animal farming as well as the agrochemicals used to grow the crop. The residues therefore enter the food chain. To avoid consuming harmful residues in food products, it is essential to test food for safety.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the food safety testing market is mainly driven by the rise in demand.

