Leila Keene GRI, CRS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2023 -- Leila Keene GRI, CRS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for excellence in the Residential Real Estate field, and for her work with Baird & Warner.

Ms. Keene specializes in sales and marketing of homes in the Chicago metropolitan area and has worked in the field full time since 1991. She formerly worked in corporate computer sales and focused on the sales and servicing of custom-designed software to financial institutions.

Ms. Keene trains management in the application of financial software and travels throughout the country. She has honed important skills in communication and marketing and has developed the ability to explain complicated subjects in a patient and easily understood manner. Those skills, as well as her thorough understanding of the real estate market, have helped her to ensure success for hundreds of home buyers and sellers.

Ms. Keene has received numerous awards on behalf of clients from Baird & Warner and the Chicago Association of Realtors. She believes that one of the keys to success, both for herself and her clients, is a continuously updated education. Ms. Keene takes classes and seminars to increase her effectiveness and has earned two of the real estate industry's most prestigious professional designations; GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute) and CRS (Certified Residential Specialist). According to the realtor, these nationally recognized designations are earned through a rigorous course of study, as well as demonstrated professional experience.

Ms. Keene is a member of the Chicago Association of Realtors, where she serves on the Professional Standards Committee and the Data Technology Committee. She is a member of the Florida Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

For more information, visit www.leilakeene.bairdwarner.com.

