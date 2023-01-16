New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/DUI-DRUGS Refusal/ Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper. Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/16/2023, 0725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 125, Ripton

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs/ Refusal / Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Alexis O Laboy

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 16, 2023 at approximately 0725 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were dispatched to US Route 125 in the town of Ripton for a report of a single motor vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the roadway into the river. Witnesses called dispatch and advised prior to crashing, the operator of the vehicle was driving erratically while traveling north.

Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Alexis O Laboy (39) of Springfield, MA. While speaking with Laboy, a Trooper and Middlebury Officer observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Approximately 2.5 g of Heroin were seized from the vehicle, Laboy was operating. The operator was transported to Porter Hospital to be treated for his injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. The operator was processed at the hospital and later released into the care of medical staff. Laboy is being charged with DUI Drugs-Refusal and Possession of Heroin and is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/20/2023.

The vehicle was towed from the roadway by Sheldrick and Son’s Towing without incident. Vermont State Police was assisted by Middlebury Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, Middlebury Fire and Rescue and Middlebury EMS. VT Route 125 in the area of 1815 in Ripton was closed (both lanes) due to the crash for several hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:03/20/2023

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.