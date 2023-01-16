Boynton Beach City Commissioner Aimee Kelley Follows Through on Commitment to Protect Green Space in the Meadows
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week Boynton Beach City Commissioner Aimee Kelley joined the Mayor of Boynton Beach as they signed a declaration designating “green space” in the Meadows. The designation will allow Boynton Beach the opportunity to make improvements to the land so that residents have a safe and attractive space for the neighborhood to enjoy.
The designation was achieved after Commissioner Kelley met with residents who made it clear that they love and value their neighborhood and that this green space is integral to it. Residents were also concerned about any future development on this land.
“Victories like this are the reason I am running – to be your voice, to work towards creating a city for everyone, and to keep bringing proven results back to the residents of Boynton Beach,” said Commissioner Aimee Kelley.
Commissioner Kelley has been working with city staff on other necessary improvements to Meadows Blvd., including resurfacing and striping off the road. Additionally, the city will soon install temporary speed humps and conduct a traffic study in the neighborhood.
Commissioner Aimee Kelley Bio:
A resident of Boynton Beach for the last 17 years, Aimee Kelley has a long record of service to the city. In 2018, she was appointed to the Boynton Beach City Commission to fill an empty seat, and in 2019, she left the City Commission after her term expired.
Aimee has long been an active member of her city -- as a member of the city commission and CRA Board. In December 2019, The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners appointed Aimee to the Advisory Commission on Women as a Board Member and re-appointed her in September 2020. Aimee is also an active Board Member of the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board (CRAAB) and was selected to attend the Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) Conference in Fort Myers in 2021.
Happily married to her husband Michael with two children, Aimee Kelley has an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies and has worked in the legal field for over 22 years. For the last five years, she has worked as a litigation paralegal for Steinger, Green & Feiner, advocating for injured persons. Her work as a paralegal has contributed to her desire to advocate for residents and work to keep Boynton Beach a city for everyone.
Boynton Beach City Commissioner Aimee Kelley
