Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of ESS Tech Inc. ("ESS" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWH) between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the purported agreement with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”) was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client; (2) ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

