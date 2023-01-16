Miller Mendel Welcomes Seattle Police Department to the eSOPH Background Investigation Network

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Mendel, Inc. welcomes the Seattle Police Department to its eSOPH background Investigation software system. The Seattle Police Department joins over 165 public safety agencies across the nation that have transitioned pre-employment background investigations to the eSOPH system.



The Seattle Police Department expects to process at least 1000 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Seattle Police Department will utilize several of the eSOPH’s optional features, including social media screening service, credit reporting, and smart-fax capabilities.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Seattle Police Department joins several other Washington agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the King County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vancouver Police Department, and several others. With the Seattle Police Department’s implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the other Washington state agencies and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

ABOUT SEATTLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Seattle Police Department prevents crime, enforces laws, and supports quality public safety by delivering respectful, professional, and dependable police services. The department, which answers over 800,000 calls for service each year, includes 1,200 sworn officers and 630 civilian employees. The Seattle Police Department operates within a framework that divides the city into five geographical areas called "precincts".

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

