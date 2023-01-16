Route 885 Lebanon Road Slide Repair Underway in Pittsburgh

​



Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work is underway on Lebanon Road (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Slide repair work will occur on Lebanon Road at the intersection with Mifflin Road (Route 2045) weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February. Flaggers will control traffic on both roadways.

Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct the slide repair work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

