Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms 1.16.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

With lingering storms expected through midweek, the state continues to work with local and federal partners to prepare for and respond to flooding, debris flow and other storm-related emergencies.

Today’s executive order includes provisions that help ensure adequate staffing for the emergency response by waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants; support impacted residents by waiving fees to replace records such as marriage and birth certificates; and provide flexibility to help health care facilities in impacted areas remain open and support schools in Merced County impacted by flooding.

The text of the executive order can be found here.

In recent weeks, Governor Newsom has met with evacuated residents in Merced County, assisted storm preparedness work in Santa Barbara County and surveyed storm damage in Santa Cruz County and Sacramento County with state and local officials. The Governor has activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and proclaimed a state of emergency statewide.