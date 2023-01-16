L1 Energy invests USD 50 million in Tigo Energy
LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L1 Energy is injecting new capital into solar inverter and energy storage provider Tigo Energy. L1 is a subdivision of LetterOne, an international investment consortium managing USD 6 billion in energy investments worldwide.
A definitive agreement on the purchase of USD 50 million in newly issued convertible notes was signed between the parties. Tigo Energy has announced that the newly raised capital will be used to drive growth in smart solar and energy storage solutions, as well as funding debt repayments.
The convertible notes have an interest rate of 5% and a three-year maturity window, and can be converted into Tigo’s common shares or equivalent securities created as part of public company events. An example of the latter would include a merger between Tigo and a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.
According to Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy: “We look forward to deploying this capital to further our mission of providing critical solar solutions that optimize safety, yield and costs. This investment, coupled with anticipated proceeds from our business combination, puts us in a position of strength as we look towards entering the public markets and continuing our robust growth trajectory.”
A business combination agreement that will see Tigo listed as a public company on Nasdaq with a USD 600 million pre-money equity valuation was made known in a joint announcement by Tigo Energy and Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. on 6 December 2022. Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are both responsible for managing the SPAC platform, with the transaction expected to be completed in Q2 this year.
LetterOne (L1) was founded in 2013 by British oil magnate Lord Browne, whose tenure as BP CEO ran from 1995 to 2007. This was followed by roles at private equity firm Riverstone Holdings, whose assets in oil, gas and renewable energy include Pattern Energy. L1 Energy is LetterOne’s energy investment division.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, LetterOne manages assets worth around USD 26.8 billion globally, 22.5% of which (USD 6 billion) are in energy. Other assets in the holding’s sustainability portfolio include chemical recycling company Plastic Energy, which processes end-of-life plastics for secondary uses, and H2Scan, which supplies hydrogen sensors to utility and industrial markets.
Tigo Energy was launched in 2007 in Campbell, California, specializing in module-level power electronics with a view to boosting output power in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility solar systems and working with rooftop, ground-mounted and floating PV applications ranging from a few kilowatts to hundreds of megawatts in capacity.
Tigo has so far secured 115 patents and shipped over 10 million power electronic devices worldwide. Its systems generate over 1 GWh of solar production per day in more than 100 countries.
Tigo acquired energy data analytics software company FSIGHT on 16 December, securing a predictive platform that allows the company to access actionable system performance data at the grid and modular levels.
LetterOne Holdings founded by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
