Texas Arena League Honors the Sport’s Rich History with Addition of Military Arena Polo Tournaments in 2023
James Glew picks the ball up while Mark Osburn reaches for the hook in the 2022 General Patton finals photo credit - Murrell Photography
Stephanie Colburn gets the ball out of the air during Texas Arena League photo credit - Murrell Photography
The League to Host Three Military Tournaments across Six Events at Three Different Locations in the Lone Star State
It’s no doubt that participation in TAL is at an all-time high and as the number of players has grown, so has those with military ties. In fact, approximately 70% of players currently have a military connection through personal service or family members. Honoring the historical connection between polo and the military, this year’s Military Arena Polo Tournaments include the USPA General Patton Tournament sponsored by Patton Legacy Sports, the USPA General Puller, and USPA Admiral Nimitz.
"Patton Legacy Sports is pleased to continue in partnership with the Texas Arena League and the General Patton Tournament,” said Michelle Strauss, chairman of Patton Legacy Sports. “Patton Polo was formed to support polo events that honor General Patton with the spirit of competition and camaraderie. The Texas Arena League knows how to do this with their fast-paced action that is fun for players and spectators alike. We are very much looking forward to the 2023 season!"
As one of the largest tournaments held during the TAL season, the USPA General Patton Tournament sponsored by Patton Legacy Sports, honors General George S. Patton, Jr.’s lifelong athleticism, self-discipline, and historical leadership using charitable and educational means to support athletes, competitions, and organizations who peacefully interact across borders and political platforms.
Here is a quote from General George S. Patton Jr. himself on his love for polo…“The virtue of polo as a military accomplishment rests on the following: it makes a man think fast while excited; it reduces his natural respect for his own safety, that is – it makes him bold; it teaches restraint under exciting circumstances... nearest to mounted combat; makes riding worthwhile; keeps a man hard and teaches better horse management.”
"The sport of polo and the state of Texas both have a rich and extensive history in the military." says Karl Hilberg, TAL committee member and U.S. Navy Commander retired. "Polo was used in cavalry drills and military training for thousands of years including forts and outposts in Texas like Fort Bliss and Fort Brown and in recent years Fort Sam Houston. Texas Arena League has consistently held the most well-attended armed forces tournaments within the USPA consisting of players with military service or military family members."
The military tournaments will be played throughout the course of the 2023 Texas Arena League season, including:
Jan 27-29 Brookshire Polo Club - Houston area
Feb 10-12 Ranch Park Dripping Springs - Austin area
Feb 24-26 Legends Polo Club - Dallas area
March 10-12 Legends Polo Club
Armadillo Division
Feb 4-5 Legends Polo Club
March 4-5 Legends Polo Club
For more information on Texas Arena League go to www.texasarenaleague.com where you can read about the TAL format and fill out an entry form. You can also follow Texas Arena League on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For more information about Patton Legacy Sports, visit https://pattonlegacysports.org/.
About Texas Arena League (TAL)
Heading into its sixth year, TAL is a winter series of arena polo tournaments played throughout multiple events at three locations around the Lone Star State. Teams will play for points accumulated at each event and tallied up at the end of the season for the end-of-league awards and the coveted TAL trophy buckles. New additions this year include the Dripping Springs location and inception of the Armadillo Division.
TAL is proud to partner with: U.S. Polo Assn., Nutrena Feed, Galvin Agency, American National Insurance, Patton Legacy Sports, Catena USA, Casablanca Polo, Aubone Mallets, Jackrabbit Tack, Royal B Threads, The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program, American Quarter Horse Association, Elite Motion & Performance, Visage.jobs, Herk's Store & Grill, Texas Sun & Shade, Frank's Friendly Firearms, Pro Chukker, Global Polo TV, Polo InterActive, JD Polo and PoloSK.
