Texas Arena League Honors the Sport’s Rich History with Addition of Military Arena Polo Tournaments in 2023

James Glew picks the ball up while Mark Osburn reaches for the hook in the 2022 General Patton finals photo credit - Murrell Photography Stephanie Colburn gets the ball out of the air during Texas Arena League photo credit - Murrell Photography U.S. Open Arena Polo Champion Rob Payne and National Interscholastic Champion Lance Stefanakis battle for the ball during Texas Arena League photo - Murrell Photography

The League to Host Three Military Tournaments across Six Events at Three Different Locations in the Lone Star State

The virtue of polo as a military accomplishment... it makes a man think fast while excited... that is – it makes him bold; it teaches restraint under exciting circumstances.” — General George S Patton