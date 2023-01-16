HomeWell Care Services Named a Top Franchise of 2023 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

HomeWell Care Services was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500®, a highly sought-after recognition in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks HomeWell for its outstanding performance in several areas, including unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees.

"To be ranked for another consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our franchise system," says Crystal Franz, HomeWell Franchising's CEO. "It affirms our ongoing efforts to enhance the support we offer our owners, ensuring we provide them the tools and resources they need to succeed in their local markets. HomeWell is a brand on the move, and this recognition lets us know we're headed in the right direction."

To view HomeWell in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in Entrepreneur's January/February 2023 issue, available on newsstands on January 17th.

About HomeWell Franchising:

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 50 locations representing more than 100 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low investment franchise and an Inc. 5000 company. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005390/en/