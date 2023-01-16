Media Advisory - Bell Let's Talk to announce new mental health investment in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk and Mount Carmel Clinic invite members of the media to attend an important announcement about new investment to expand access to culturally informed mental health services in Winnipeg.

When: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CST



Where: Mount Carmel Clinic

886 Main Street, Winnipeg, MB



Who: Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Elder Mae Louise Campbell

Bobbette Shoffner, Executive Director, Mount Carmel Clinic

Adrienne Dudek, Director of Service and System Integration, Mount Carmel Clinic

*Pool sound will be provided for media.

Media inquiries:

Morgan Shipley

204-391-2849

morgan.shipley@bellmts.ca

@Bell_LetsTalk

SOURCE Bell Canada