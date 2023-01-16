Media Advisory - Bell Let's Talk to announce new mental health investment in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk and Mount Carmel Clinic invite members of the media to attend an important announcement about new investment to expand access to culturally informed mental health services in Winnipeg.
|
When:
|
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CST
|
|
|
Where:
|
Mount Carmel Clinic
|
|
|
Who:
|
Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk
*Pool sound will be provided for media.
Media inquiries:
Morgan Shipley
204-391-2849
morgan.shipley@bellmts.ca
@Bell_LetsTalk
SOURCE Bell Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c7478.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.