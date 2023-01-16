Terra Thread Launches Its First Collection Of ROC™ Cotton Wardrobe Staples

Terra Thread is the first brand following Patagonia® to offer clothing crafted from traceable Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton.

Terra Thread, the brand on a mission to provide better, more planet-friendly options for everyday essentials, today announced the launch of its first clothing collection. The genderless line of everyday staples includes tees and zip-up and pullover hoodies crafted from traceable Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) cotton.

Terra Thread is now the first small business offering apparel made from traceable ROC™ cotton, leading the charge for a more sustainable future, alongside the only other company currently offering ROC™ cotton clothing, Patagonia.

The new clothing collection pairs perfectly with Terra Thread's sustainable backpacks, totes and bags, which through the company's giveback initiative with Feeding America, have provided more than 1.8 million meals to children and families in need.

"By creating ROC™ t-shirts and hoodies, two everyday staples, we can make a dent in fixing the fashion industry's broken system," said Vizan Giri, co-founder of Terra Thread. "We are starting with these basics that a large group of people are wearing in order to have the greatest impact."

Regenerative Organic Certified® is the highest standard for organic agriculture in the world, and the only certificate with stringent requirements for soil health, animal welfare and the social wellbeing of farmers and workers. Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), which was founded by the Rodale Institute, Dr. Bronner's and Patagonia.

"We are honored that Terra Thread is now offering apparel with the Regenerative Organic Certified® distinction. We know consumers and retailers are increasingly searching for more sustainable, planet-friendly products, and our certification standards are the North Star," said Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director for Regenerative Organic Alliance.

Terra Thread was founded by father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri, who aimed to provide more affordable, ethical and sustainable options to shoppers who may otherwise turn to fast fashion. They built Terra Thread through a mutual passion for social and environmental justice, ensuring all of the company's products are sourced transparently, follow a farms-to-arms approach, and are people and planet-friendly.

"The regenerative organic certification (ROC™) is much more than just a checklist," said Vik Giri, co-founder of Terra Thread. "Not only are farmers focused on rebuilding soil health, but there is an emphasis on ensuring that social standards are also met at the farm- and factory-level. We believe it is the next step toward transforming fashion and addressing the massive environmental and societal challenge we're facing."

Terra Thread T-Shirt

Terra Thread's genderless t-shirts ($26.95) are the only ones you'll ever need. Made with soft-to-the-touch yet strong ROC™ cotton, these tees are designed to last. They are washed and pre-shrunk to ensure a good fit. These tees are made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory and are GOTS certified. A capsule wardrobe essential, the t-shirts are available in six colors: Arctic White, Burnt Sienna, Ivory Black, Lunar Grey, Fern Green and Midnight Blue.

Terra Thread Pullover and Zipper Hoodies

Terra Thread's sustainably and ethically made Pullover ($64.95) and Zipper ($68.95) Hoodies are the perfect layer for everyday wear. Crafted from traceable ROC™ cotton, the durable hoodies are made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory and are GOTS certified. Every detail of the hoodies was thoroughly considered, from the Zipper Hoodies' lead-free YKK metal zippers to the 100% organic cotton hoods with drawcords for chilly weather. The Terra Thread Pullover and Zipper Hoodies come in four colors: Fern Green, Ivory Black, Lunar Grey and Midnight Blue.

Terra Thread's genderless, inclusive clothing line is available in sizes XS to 3XL. Each item is made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory in India using traceable ROC™ cotton.

Terra Thread's Regenerative Organic Certified® cotton clothing line is now available at http://www.TerraThread.com.

About Terra Thread

Founded by father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri, Terra Thread was designed to give conscious consumers a sustainable alternative amid a plethora of fast fashion options. As immigrants with a passion for social and environmental justice, Vik and Vizan ensure all Terra Thread products are crafted using certified organic and Fairtrade Cotton in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory. Products from Terra Thread are also carbon neutral. Terra Thread ensures safe working conditions and fair pay for farmers and workers, and maintains a transparent and traceable supply chain.

