COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") CCA is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results

For

% For

Against

% Against

Colleen Abdoulah

Elected

170,529,164

99.90 %

170,355

0.10 %

Louis Audet

Elected

168,647,031

98.80 %

2,052,488

1.20 %

Mary-Ann Bell

Elected

170,479,659

99.87 %

219,860

0.13 %

Robin Bienenstock

Elected

170,491,707

99.88 %

207,812

0.12 %

James C. Cherry

Elected

169,398,136

99.24 %

1,301,383

0.76 %

Pippa Dunn

Elected

170,497,302

99.88 %

202,217

0.12 %

Joanne Ferstman

Elected

170,008,332

99.60 %

691,187

0.40 %

Philippe Jetté

Elected

170,514,367

99.89 %

185,152

0.11 %

Normand Legault

Elected

170,554,907

99.92 %

144,612

0.08 %

Bernard Lord

Elected

170,474,486

99.87 %

225,033

0.13 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of more than 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange CCA.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

