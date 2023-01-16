COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") CCA is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Against % Against Colleen Abdoulah Elected 170,529,164 99.90 % 170,355 0.10 % Louis Audet Elected 168,647,031 98.80 % 2,052,488 1.20 % Mary-Ann Bell Elected 170,479,659 99.87 % 219,860 0.13 % Robin Bienenstock Elected 170,491,707 99.88 % 207,812 0.12 % James C. Cherry Elected 169,398,136 99.24 % 1,301,383 0.76 % Pippa Dunn Elected 170,497,302 99.88 % 202,217 0.12 % Joanne Ferstman Elected 170,008,332 99.60 % 691,187 0.40 % Philippe Jetté Elected 170,514,367 99.89 % 185,152 0.11 % Normand Legault Elected 170,554,907 99.92 % 144,612 0.08 % Bernard Lord Elected 170,474,486 99.87 % 225,033 0.13 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

