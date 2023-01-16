The Worldwide Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, Drug, Dosage, Distribution Channel, Sales Channel, Product, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

For clear eyesight, the tear film is crucial. Three layers comprise the tear film: an oily layer, a watery layer, and a mucus layer with each layer having a specific function. The exterior of the tear film is the oily layer. It smoothens the tear's surface and slows down the rate of drying.

The meibomian glands in the eye produce this layer. The center of the tear film is the watery layer. The majority of what is perceived as tears is made up of them. By removing foreign objects from the eye, this layer cleanses the eye. The lacrimal glands present in eyelids produce this layer.

The innermost layer of the film is called the mucus layer. This aids in distributing the watery layer and maintaining the eye's moisture.

Tears would not adhere to the eye without mucus, which is produced by the conjunctiva. This is the transparent tissue that lines the interior of the eyelids and the surface of the eye. Normal tear production keeps eyes moist all the time. The eyes produce a lot of tears when they are inflamed or when someone cries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to fewer ophthalmologist appointments, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the dry eye syndrome treatment market in the initial stages of the pandemic. But as immediately as the eye care businesses started, the market started to recover.

Additionally, the prevalence of dry eye complaints has grown throughout the pandemic due to increased screen use and sedentary lifestyles. The extrapolation of the results of these cases makes it evident that COVID-19 has a positive impact on the market.

Market Growth Factors

Development of promising drugs to manage Dry Eye Diseases

In various age categories, the estimated concentration ranges from roughly 5% to over 35%. Dry eye (DE) is usually overlooked despite being very common. Dry Eye is a significant burden on the public healthcare system because of its detrimental effects on patients' visual function and life quality.

Therefore, efforts to improve diagnostic procedures and develop suitable DE treatments are merited. Reproxalap (Alderya Therapeutics), tivanisiran (Sylentis), tanfanercept (HanAll BioPharma), timbetasin (Regenerx), loteprednol etabonate (Kala Pharma), and NOV03 (Bausch + Lomb) are few of the medications that were recently investigated in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of dry eyes. As these development continue to proceed, they aid in the expansion of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.

Availability of different procedures and medicines to suit the majority

Burning, Itching, irritation, eye tiredness, and ocular inflammation are among the prominent symptoms of DED, which can vary from mild to serious and can potentially cause impairment to the cornea, conjunctiva, and even loss of eyesight.

As a result, the treatment must be customized to each patient by focusing on the distinct mechanisms linked to their condition, depending on the various presentations and pathophysiology. The tailoring of the medical procedure allows patients to think about the pros and cons before going for treatment.

This provides satisfaction and additional comfort to patients which tremendously helps in the success of treatment. This, in turn, will bolster the growth of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.

Market Restraining Factors

Drug approval takes a longer time

Drug approval entails several expensive regulatory approvals and research phases. About four steps of clinical trials are involved in the drug approval process, as well as different stages of screening by regulatory agencies like the FDA. Because clinical trial phases need significant investments, the costs of unsuccessful trials are also large.

For instance, a Forbes article estimates that a drug manufacturer spends roughly $350 million on each treatment before it is introduced to the market. This demonstrates significant drug approval costs that are expected to have an impact on the market for dry eye medications. Additionally, long waiting times also add up to lost money for these manufacturers, and as such hampers the growth of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Approvals and Trials

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Chapter 4. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Type

4.1 Global Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Region

4.2 Global Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug

5.1 Global Restasis Market by Region

5.2 Global Xiidra Market by Region

5.3 Global Cequa Market by Region

5.4 Global Eysuvis Market by Region

5.5 Global Tyrvaya & Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Dosage

6.1 Global Eye drops Market by Region

6.2 Global Gels Market by Region

6.3 Global Capsules & Tablets Market by Region

6.4 Global Eye Solutions Market by Region

6.5 Global Ointments Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Retail Pharmacy Market by Region

7.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy Market by Region

7.3 Global Online Pharmacy Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Sales Channel

8.1 Global OTC Market by Region

8.2 Global Prescription Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Product

9.1 Global Cyclosporine Market by Region

9.2 Global Topical Corticosteroids Market by Region

9.3 Global Artificial Tears Market by Region

9.4 Global Punctal Plugs Market by Region

9.5 Global Oral Omega Supplements Market by Region

9.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 10. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market by Region

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Analysis

11.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

11.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.1.5.2 Approvals and Trials:

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 AbbVie, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Analysis

11.2.3 Regional Analysis

11.2.4 Research & Development Expense

11.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.3 Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Analysis

11.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.3.4 Research & Development Expense

11.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.4 Novartis AG

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Analysis

11.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

11.4.4 Research & Development Expense

11.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.5 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Analysis

11.5.3 Regional Analysis

11.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.5.5.2 Approvals and Trials:

11.6 AFT Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Analysis

11.6.3 Segmental Analysis

11.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.7 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Analysis

11.7.3 Regional Analysis

11.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

11.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

11.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

11.7.5.2 Approvals and Trials:

11.8 Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Analysis

11.8.3 Research & Development Expenses

11.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

11.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

11.8.4.2 Approvals and Trials:

11.9 OASIS Medical, Inc.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

11.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

11.10. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Company Overview

