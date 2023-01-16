Flash News: OKX DEX Makes Paying Gas Fees Easy, OKX Earn Users Get a Personalized Report for 2022

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning January 16, 2023.



OKX makes paying gas fees with its Web3 wallet easy

OKX DEX is pleased to announce it is introducing a new feature that helps users quickly exchange a small quantity of mainstream assets into network tokens without having to transfer native blockchain tokens from another wallet or centralized exchange.

With this new feature named "Gas Station", users can trade seamlessly on the OKX DEX without having to worry that they'll have insufficient network tokens to pay gas fees. The feature allows them to exchange the mainstream tokens (e.g. USDT, USDC, BNB, MATIC) they have in their OKX Web3 Wallet for the native blockchain tokens needed to pay gas fees.

Starting on January 17, the first 1,000 users to utilize the Gas Station feature will receive an extra 20% of network gas tokens.

To learn more, visit OKX DEX .

OKX Earn users get a personalized 2022 report

OKX is pleased to announce that its 500,000 Earn users can now explore the milestones they achieved with OKX Earn in 2022 on the OKX Pro App. In their personalized 2022 reports, OKX Earn users can, among other things, discover:

The total worth of average earnings

The total number of subscriptions

The average APY and the highest APY users subscribed to



At the bottom of their report, users will receive a mystery box offering the chance to win:

99% APY on BTC

88% APY on ETH

66% APY on USDT



In 2022, OKX Earn users made more than $100 million in profits.

For more, please refer to the OKX Support Center .

