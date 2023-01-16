Amah Health Launches a GoFundMe Campaign in Order to Train Primary Healthcare Professionals at Free and Charitable Clinics

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Amah Health has announced the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to support the provision of free training in effective patient communication to 100 primary health care physicians and nurses. This training is the same as the one whose pilot study results were published at the American Medical Association Health Systems Science Summit. The campaign's objective is to raise USD 36,900, which will be used to fund online courses, coaching, and training materials for these healthcare professionals who are volunteers at free and charitable clinics, which include CommunityHealth. CommunityHealth is the largest free clinic in the US, which provides healthcare to vulnerable minorities who are uninsured and underinsured.

Medical professionals that treat patients on a daily basis, such as nurses and physicians, are taught the fundamentals of good medical care. Unfortunately, the training does not always include how to communicate effectively with patients. Amah Health courses close this gap by assisting healthcare professionals with continuing medical education (CME) on the creation of a methodical communication approach in order to encourage patients to engage in effective self-care behaviors like medication adherence, eating a healthy diet, and regular physical activities.

With the help of the money raised through the GoFundMe campaign, volunteer doctors and nurses who care for the needs of disadvantaged people visiting CommunityHealth clinics will receive this training for free. The GoFundMe campaign will enable members of the general public to donate to the cause and have a beneficial influence on society at large as well as the overall health of disadvantaged individuals.

"Many of the vulnerable individuals who go to free and charitable clinics experience several setbacks. Take CommunityHealth for example, many of them are likely experiencing economic hardships, food insecurity, and the majority may not be native English speakers. These are the people who most urgently require medical care and are least likely to have the resources or psycho-social readiness to adhere to the directions given by physicians and nurses," says Yi-An Yang, CEO and founder of Amah Health.

The CME courses, videos, and digital downloads from Amah Health have been created especially for medical professionals to assist them enhance their interpersonal skills and maximize their time with patients by promoting healthy behavior.

In the United States, one in six individuals has a chronic illness. In order to effectively manage chronic conditions, patients must take their medications as prescribed, engage in regular physical activities and healthy eating. The business, which takes its name from Yi-an Yang's native Taiwanese meaning "grandma" (Amah), focuses on educating healthcare professionals to help them interact with patients from various walks of life, including those who come from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Her work as a certified medical interpreter for patients who are less proficient in English served as the impetus for starting the business.

She noticed at work that even with linguistic concordance, patients' adherence rates do not necessarily improve, and this echoes longitudinal research published in JAMA Intern Med. That's why she believes in the importance of providing a methodology that goes beyond providing language access. By applying evidence-based communication methodologies, clinicians will be more capable of seeing individual patients for who they are, regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or disability status.

"When people donate to our GoFundMe campaign, they are assisting us in spreading the word about methodical health communication to those who need all the support they can receive." According to Yi-an Yang, CEO and Founder of Amah Health, "It is a part of our modest endeavor to bridge the enormous gap that currently exists between the academic training that our health care workers get and the whims of actual practice out in the real world."

About Amah Health

Amah Health specializes in tech-enabled communication training products customized to promote effective patient communication by primary care health professionals. The modules are based on evidence-based behavior science to influence patients' health behaviors in the management of chronic conditions.

Media Contact:

Name: Yi-an Yang

Email: yian.yang@amahhealth.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151402