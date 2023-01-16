Scalar Unveils New Energy as a Service Program to Reduce Energy Costs

The environmental company wants going green to be accessible for corporations instead of a costly endeavor.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Scalar, a US-based environmental company, announced the introduction of its Energy as a Service financial services program. The program is designed to help businesses institute environmentally-friendly protocols while reducing their overall energy costs.



"Policies are changing quickly. We've seen many new clean energy regulations passed down in various parts of the country. We not only prepare businesses for the future but also get them set with ways for them to save money for their business right now. We end up reducing their carbon footprint and their expense budget at the same time," Scalar CEO, Hubert Gutsa, said.

The Scalar team specializes in energy management, which is the effective use of energy to minimize costs. Through a detailed energy management plan, businesses are able to use less energy to perform the same tasks, thus eliminating waste on both the environmental and financial sides.

Scalar aims to help all communities reach 1 GT of carbon emissions by 2030 by empowering communities to take control of their energy resources through Mini Smart Grids. Scalar's MSG's can operate completely off the grid. "We facilitate this infrastructure for organizations to be energy independent and environmentally sustainable," Gutsa said.

Scalar offers a variety of energy-efficient management tools through their Energy as a Service financing model. That model helps to provide smart meters, LED lighting, space conditioning, water heating, refrigeration, kitchen equipment, and more. These products help businesses navigate decarbonization by increasing energy efficiency and the utilization of technology and renewables.

"We're able to use our smart metering technologies, and proven service packs for energy efficiency to guarantee carbon reduction and provide offsets with warranties," Hubert added. "Our groundbreaking carbon offsets are more transparent and effective than ever before. These credits will help address an equitable transition to a safer world."

About Scalar International

Scalar International is a US-based clean energy company focused on helping businesses save money while adopting alternative energy sources. The company believes that carbon reduction efforts should be commercially viable and should positively impact the bottom line of the business community. To learn more, visit scalarintl.com.

