Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,747 in the last 365 days.

COGECO INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. ("Cogeco") CGO is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results

For

% For

Withhold

% Withhold

Louis Audet

Elected

36,498,948

96.70 %

1,244,001

3.30 %

Arun Bajaj

Elected

37,706,578

99.90 %

36,371

.10 %

Mary- Ann Bell

Elected

37,427,994

99.17 %

314,955

.83 %

James C. Cherry

Elected

37,493,284

99.34 %

249,665

.66 %

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

37,492,186

99.34 %

250,763

.66 %

Samih Elhage

Elected

37,491,970

99.34 %

250,979

.66 %

Philippe Jetté

Elected

37,494,884

99.34 %

248,065

.66 %

Normand Legault

Elected

37,484,568

99.32 %

258,381

.68 %

Caroline Papadatos

Elected

37,723,949

99.95 %

19,000

.05 %


Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange CGO. The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange CCA.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c4995.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

COGECO INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.