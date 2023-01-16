Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health Releases Guide on the Getting BOTOX for Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health, a medical aesthetics company in Anchorage, AK, recently shared a guide on the best timing for Botox treatments, especially when preparing for an event.
The guide advises that patients should plan to get Botox treatments at least one month before a special event. This allows the treatments to take effect while leaving enough time to react to any unexpected results. Some side effects, such as swelling or redness, are common after BOTOX treatment. And experts recommend light activity the day after treatment as increased blood flow can cause unwanted effects.
By getting Botox injections a month before an event, patients can make sure they love the results they get and still have time to make any corrections if needed. However, results from BOTOX typically last up to four months, so patients should plan accordingly and avoid getting treatment too early.
Importantly, the guide highlights the importance of consulting with a medical aesthetician about BOTOX treatment as there are some individuals who may not be a good candidate for BOTOX treatment. For example, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with MS or ALS, or someone with a systemic infection will likely be poor candidates for BOTOX.
Additionally, those with wrinkles caused by volume loss will not benefit from BOTOX. The guide explains that unlike BOTOX, which targets dynamic wrinkles, or wrinkles caused by facial movements, dermal fillers are a better solution for other types of wrinkles. Both treatments can be combined before an event.
Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health provides BOTOX and dermal fillers injections to men and women in Anchorage, Alaska and surrounding areas. The team at Elevate is highly trained to provide high-end aesthetic services with a focus on full-body health.
For individuals considering BOTOX for a future event, such as a wedding or speaking engagement, visit the Elevate website to learn more or schedule a BOTOX consultation today.
