Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Size Expected to Reach USD 0.93 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 15.2%

Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea across the globe

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea oral appliances market size reached USD 0.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea among people around the world is the main factor driving this market's growth. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which affects at least 7.8% of the adult population and is more prevalent than 50% in some countries, is characterized by oxygen desaturation, fragmented sleep, and excessive daytime drowsiness. The demand for sleep apnea oral equipment is expected to rise globally as the number of cases of sleep apnea rises. The considerable number of patients with undiagnosed sleep apnea is expected to be the main driver of the market's overall growth rate. The market is expected to expand as a result of rising awareness of sleep apnea and the use of oral appliances in the treatment of the illness.

The market revenue growth is significantly restrained by the lack of patient compliance with CPAP therapy. Deficiency of affordability and owing to the fact that the majority of healthcare organizations do not cover the costs of patients, the high cost of CPAP devices places a significant strain on potential patients. Patients are forced to put off getting diagnosed as a result, which lowers the adoption rate.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The potential of Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD) to lessen snoring and sleep apnea is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. A MAD is a therapeutic option that patients can explore. By briefly moving the jaw and tongue forward, it prevents throat tightness, snoring, and sleep apnea.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The increase in patients with sleep problems is a significant component of this segment's market revenue. Hospitals are installing more oral sleep apnea devices as a result of the increasing patient load, which presents a significant investment potential for market players.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving revenue growth in North America is the region's significant patient population. The market revenue growth can be attributed to the urgent need for people to maintain their health and the rising public awareness of the risks associated with sleep apnea.

On February 2022, The SomnoDent family of oral devices, created by SomnoMed, is a group of clinically tested oral devices that make use of cutting-edge technology. The SomnoDent appliances comfort is a result of the unique b-flex Comfort Liner. The oral appliance is softly kept on the teeth while sleeping owing to the b-flex Comfort Liner, which cradles the teeth.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Myerson Solicitors LLP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SomnoMed, Whole You, Inc., Panthera Dental, Oventus, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BMC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sleep apnea oral appliances market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

CPAP machine

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Home use

Clinics

Others

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global sleep apnea oral appliances Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global sleep apnea oral appliances market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the sleep apnea oral appliances market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the sleep apnea oral appliances market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the sleep apnea oral appliances industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

