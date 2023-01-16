Metal Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 5 billion in 2022 to USD 7.38 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Metal Fiber Market Size By Type (Nickel, Copper, Steel, Aluminium, and Others), By Application (Power & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Textile, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the metal fiber market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the metal fiber market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, application, and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global metal fiber market are MatArcelorMittal, Addas Group, NV Bekaert SA, and Kasteel. CO., Ltd., Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd., Fibrezone India, Stanford Advanced Materials, Sarda Industrial Enterprises, and Green Steel Group among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide metal fiber market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Metallic fibres are synthetic fibres made of metal, metal alloys, and plastic with a metal coating. They are also referred to as metal fibres. Metal alloys and pure metals are needed to manufacture metal fibre. Some of its qualities include resistance to corrosion, exceptional mechanical strength, heat resistance, high permeability, conductivity, and flexibility. Metallic fibres are an attractive class of fibres for composite applications due to their superior mechanical properties; but, due to their higher density, their specific strength or strength-to-weight ratio is lower than that of high-performance carbon, polymer, or ceramic fibres. In a number of construction applications, including highway paving, tunnel construction, and industrial flooring, the need for metal fibre has greatly expanded. This is due to its attributes, which also include outstanding mechanical strength and resistance to corrosion. The usage of steel fibre in the construction industry, the expanding demand for filtration applications, and other elements have all helped metal fibre become more and more well-liked. However, it is projected that throughout the forecast period, alternatives, high manufacturing costs, and fluctuating raw material prices would impede the growth of the metal fibre market. In the upcoming years, market growth is predicted to be fueled by rising demand for metal fibres across a variety of industries, including textile, aerospace, military, and automotive.

Scope of Metal Fiber Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players MatArcelorMittal, Addas Group, NV Bekaert SA, and Kasteel. CO., Ltd., Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd., Fibrezone India, Stanford Advanced Materials, Sarda Industrial Enterprises, and Green Steel Group, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The steel segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is nickel, copper, steel, aluminum, and others. The steel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The ability to boost resistance and strength as well as its expanding use in non-structural applications are the primary factors driving the category's expansion. Steel is used in the automotive and aerospace industries for chassis, bodies, beams, and other components, which drives the demand for metal fibers.

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is power & electronics, automotive, chemical and materials, textile, aerospace and defense, and others. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the product's numerous applications, which include use as seats, body parts, and chassis. The major automakers and producers spend a lot of money on research and development to select modern, lightweight materials for their cars. In addition, the government compelled automakers to consider mass production of cars. This increases the market for metal fibers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the metal fiber include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Owing to the significant demand from China, India, and other countries. The textile and auto industries are also expected to witness robust demand in India. N.V. Bekaert S.A. and other sizable multinational firms are expanding their product lines and manufacturing facilities in developing countries. As a result, positive market growth for metal fibers is anticipated in Asia Pacific. In addition, a large portion of demand is projected from India's textile and automobile industries. NV Bekaert SA and other major global multinational corporations are expanding the number of their plants and the range of their product lines.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's metal fiber market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for metal fibers from a range of industries, including the automotive, aerospace and defense, and textile sectors, is anticipated to be the key driver of market expansion in the German region. A rise in product usage in the vehicle industry is projected to enhance the industry's overall growth. Demand for metal fibers is rising in the region due to a number of causes, including strict government regulations intended to increase the fuel efficiency of automobiles by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and the growing popularity of lightweight vehicles.

China

China’s metal fiber market size was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. The rapid growth of numerous consumer industries, including textile, automotive, aerospace, and construction, is to blame for the market's domination. China is the market's greatest contributor thanks to its sizable key players and sizable client base.

India

India's metal fiber market size was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. It is projected that India's textile and automotive industries will account for a sizeable portion of demand. NV Bekaert SA and other major global multinational corporations are expanding number of their plants and the range of their product lines.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by owing to the increase in demand in various industries.

