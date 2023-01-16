Bariatric Surgery Dvices Market Size to Reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.4%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of obesity is a major factor driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bariatric surgery devices market size reached USD 1.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Bariatric surgery is a specific type of weight-loss procedure that is performed on the digestive system. The goal of this therapy is to treat a comorbid condition that is connected to morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery devices change the gastrointestinal tract by reducing the quantity of food that can be absorbed by the stomach and the amount of nutrients that can be absorbed by the intestinal system.

The projected increase in adult obesity caused by excessive calorie consumption and changing lifestyle choices is expected to drive the market for bariatric surgical devices during the next years. The rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures is one of the major factors affecting the development and demand of the global market for bariatric surgical devices. The market for bariatric surgical devices is likely to be driven during the projected period by the availability of clinicians trained in bariatric surgery procedures.

The market for bariatric surgery equipment is severely constrained by a wide range of risk risks related to the procedure, including excessive bleeding, infection, unfavorable anaesthetic reactions, blood clots, lung or breathing issues, and gastrointestinal system leakage. The aforementioned risks deter potential patients from undergoing bariatric surgery, which in turn limits the market's expansion.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery devices market on the basis of procedures, product type, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB)

Others

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Minimally invasive devices

Non-invasive devices

Others

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market through extensive profiling of the key competitors. The section on the competitive analysis covers product portfolio, company overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, revenue and gross profit margins, and market position. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships occurring in the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB) accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The increasing use of laparoscopic procedures in gastric surgery is a key element driving the segment's revenue rise. For gastric bypass surgeries, open surgery was employed, leaving the belly with numerous wounds. Therefore, laparoscopic bypass surgeries were created to replace the conventional methods, and they were performed with incredibly small incisions. Laparoscopic surgery is more convenient for patients because it requires a smaller incision. This surgery transforms the stomach into a tiny pouch, allowing little food to enter the small intestine. Bypassing the small intestine, which decreases nutrient and fat absorption and promotes weight loss, the procedure's notable efficacy is a key component driving the segment's revenue growth.

Minimally invasive devices accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment's expansion is attributed in part to the availability of a wide range of minimally invasive devices and anastomotic products, as well as improved market penetration. The industry that produces minimally invasive devices employs most of the significant companies.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. A significant factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the sizeable number of market participants investing in bariatric surgery equipment in the area. It is expected that the number of product launches would increase significantly as more biomedical businesses invest in the development of bariatric surgical equipment in this area. This is expected to increase market revenue during the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Standard Bariatrics, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Aspire Bariatrics, GI Dynamics, TransEnterix, USGI Medical, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Olympus, Mediflex Surgical Product, and EnteroMedics.

