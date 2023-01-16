Jasmine McCall, Founder of Next Level Financial, Helps People Around The Country Re-Establish Their Financial Standing
Financial education, credit repair, and second chances are the secrets of one Columbia, South Carolina, woman on a mission to change lives.
As long as there is breath in your body, you can change your situation.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A low credit score can be disheartening. Statistics show that people with low scores pay more for goods and services than those with good credit. Many people with poor credit feel stuck in their financial situation. Often they think that there is no path back to financial security. One Columbia, South Carolina company is giving hope to those tired of dealing with the consequences of bad credit.
— Jasmine McCall
Next Level Financial Services is a business dedicated to helping individuals and families improve their credit scores and achieve financial freedom. The company provides critical tools like credit education and uses Consumer Law to dispute and remove inaccuracies from credit reports. It's an essential service - some studies estimate that as many as eighty percent of Americans have an error on their report.
Along with client education about credit scores, there are other services that Next Level Financial provides. For example, they help clients establish positive credit by recommending financial steps and accounts to open. They also work with clients to help them understand that they need to pay off a debt that is reported accurately. All of these different things factor into a consumer's credit score.
The founder of Next Level Financial Services, Jasmine McCall, started the business because she, too, once had bad credit and now understands what a difficult position it is. Once she rebuilt her credit, she discovered a passion for helping others. She says, "Many people feel ashamed of having bad credit scores, but our focus is fixing them and moving forward. As long as there is breath in your body, our clients can change their situation!" McCall emphasizes that bad credit can be temporary with her company's help.
Credit repair can be a daunting and challenging process to tackle alone. However, with help from Next Level Financial Services, it is possible to work toward improving one's credit score. Understanding the laws concerning credit reporting, taking steps to address errors or problems on a credit report, and being smart about how to use financial products in the future. It may take time and hard work, but a new economic future is possible with perseverance, the right strategies, and the right credit repair company there to help the process.
